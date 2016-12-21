Crazy Cheap Flights To The Maldives A...

Crazy Cheap Flights To The Maldives Are Now On Sale

Sunday Nov 27

The Maldives can expect an influx of Aussie travellers next year, with flights to the tropical nation slashed to crazy low rates. The sale started at midnight and continues until December 4, Scoot and Tigerair offering one way economy flights from the Gold Coast to Male for just $249.

Chicago, IL

