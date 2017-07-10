Woman charged with cheating 5 of RM20,222

Kota Kinabalu: An unemployed woman was charged at the Magistrate's Court here Thursday with cheating five people of RM20,222.28 over flight tickets. Suraini Jaipoh, 38, pleaded not guilty to six counts of cheating the five by making them believe that she could arrange for the flight tickets for Yap Yun Len, Teo Miang Ngee, Tan Lee Chu, Yap Yung Wah and Chang Jen Yee between Jan 10 and June 21 this year.

