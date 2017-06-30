Woman, 73, killed, two seriously hurt...

Woman, 73, killed, two seriously hurt in three-vehicle collision

Daily Express

Kota Kinabalu: A collision between three vehicles at Km 24 Jalan Lama Papar-Kota Kinabalu left one dead, two seriously injured and four others including two children slightly injured in Papar on Sunday. Police identified the deceased as a 73-year-old Murut woman from Kg Kuala Tomani, who succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Chicago, IL

