Trilateral Air Patrol to be launched
KUALA LUMPUR: A Trilateral Air Patrol involving Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines in the Sulu Sea is expected to be launched at the Subang Air Base this year. TAP is among the initiatives taken to strengthen the security and preparedness of air space and maritime surveillances, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.
