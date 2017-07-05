Trilateral Air Patrol to be launched

Trilateral Air Patrol to be launched

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

KUALA LUMPUR: A Trilateral Air Patrol involving Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines in the Sulu Sea is expected to be launched at the Subang Air Base this year. TAP is among the initiatives taken to strengthen the security and preparedness of air space and maritime surveillances, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The vile reign of a serial rapist in Canada Mon Campbellford 1
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,599 • Total comments across all topics: 282,239,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC