Three gang members hurt in shooting incident in Ipoh

IPOH: Three men were shot by a rival gang member after a heated argument over a football match in Menglembu here. Perak police chief Comm Datuk Hasnan Hassan said the three Gang 08 members, aged between 21 and 29 years, were shot in the arms and abdomen at about 8pm on Sunday.

