Tender for Singapore-Malaysia rail due in late 2018

Singapore and Malaysia aim to award the tender for the development of a high-speed rail linking them in December next year, according to company officials who attended an industry briefing organised by authorities from the two countries on Wednesday. Nearly 400 participants from 165 international and local firms attended the one-day briefing in Singapore, Malaysia's MyHSR Corp and the Land Transport Authority of Singapore said in a joint statement at the end of the briefing which they organised.

