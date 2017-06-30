Tender for Singapore-Malaysia rail due in late 2018
Singapore and Malaysia aim to award the tender for the development of a high-speed rail linking them in December next year, according to company officials who attended an industry briefing organised by authorities from the two countries on Wednesday. Nearly 400 participants from 165 international and local firms attended the one-day briefing in Singapore, Malaysia's MyHSR Corp and the Land Transport Authority of Singapore said in a joint statement at the end of the briefing which they organised.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The vile reign of a serial rapist in Canada
|Jul 3
|Campbellford
|1
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC