Suicide bid averted

18 min ago

Kota Kinabalu: Firefighters pulled a man to safety after he threatened to jump from the window on the third floor of a residential building in Taman Telipok Ria, in Tuaran, Thursday. Police believe a misunderstanding with his fiancee triggered the 26-year-old local into attempting to take his own life.

