Suhakam urges authorities to drop charges against Siti Kasim

PETALING JAYA: The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia has urged the authorities to drop charges against lawyer Siti Kasim who was charged with allegedly obstructing a religious department officer from carrying out her duties at an event last year. Suhakam chairman Tan Sri Razali Ismail said that legal professionals play a vital role in upholding human rights, ensuring due process and the right to a fair trial and to ensuring respect for the rule of law.

Chicago, IL

