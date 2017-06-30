Shell removes Malaysian woman cutouts over groping pics
A Shell petrol station employee holds up life-sized cutouts depicting a female staff member as they were pulled from display at a Shell station in Bentong, some 70km north of Kuala Lumpur in nearby Pahang state on Jul 4, 2017. KUALA LUMPUR: Energy giant Shell said it is removing life-sized cutouts of a Malaysian woman in a headscarf from its petrol stations in the country after photos of men groping the figure started circulating online.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The vile reign of a serial rapist in Canada
|Mon
|Campbellford
|1
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC