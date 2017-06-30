Shell removes Malaysian woman cutouts over groping pics

A Shell petrol station employee holds up life-sized cutouts depicting a female staff member as they were pulled from display at a Shell station in Bentong, some 70km north of Kuala Lumpur in nearby Pahang state on Jul 4, 2017. KUALA LUMPUR: Energy giant Shell said it is removing life-sized cutouts of a Malaysian woman in a headscarf from its petrol stations in the country after photos of men groping the figure started circulating online.

