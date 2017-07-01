Sarawak to send lawyers to London ove...

Sarawak to send lawyers to London over Malaysia Agreement rights

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: The Star Online

SIBU: Sarawak will send a team of lawyers to London to search for and study any references related to the state's rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 . Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg who revealed this at an Aidilfitri gathering here did not disclose when the team would be leaving for London and how long the lawyers would be there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,392 • Total comments across all topics: 282,154,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC