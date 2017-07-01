Sarawak to send lawyers to London over Malaysia Agreement rights

SIBU: Sarawak will send a team of lawyers to London to search for and study any references related to the state's rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 . Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg who revealed this at an Aidilfitri gathering here did not disclose when the team would be leaving for London and how long the lawyers would be there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.