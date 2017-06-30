RFP for Bandar Malaysia opens

Kuala Lumpur: The Ministry of Finance has to date received positive response on the request for proposal for the Bandar Malaysia Project. Treasury Secretary-General, Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah, who is also the Chairman of TRX City Sdn Bhd and Bandar Malaysia Sdn Bhd, said new criteria and conditions for participation in the RFP would be set, focusing on experience and inclusion in the Fortune 500 list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.