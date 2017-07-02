Rabies: Villagers ordered to lock up cats and dogs

SERIAN: Residents of Kampung Paon Sungai Rimu and Kampung Paon Sungai Rimu Bakung, here, have been ordered to lock up their dogs and cats following the rabies outbreak. The Sarawak Health Department, Veterinary Services Department and Sarawak Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals gave the directive at a meeting with villagers, about 80km from Kuching, Sunday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.