MH370: Aussie scientists claim to have further narrowed location
A Boeing 777 flaperon, cut down to match the one from MH370 found on Reunion island off the coast of Africa in 2015, is lowered into water to discover its drift characteristics by CSIRO in Tasmania, Australia in this handout image taken March 23, 2017. - Reuters CANBERRA: An Australian research team on Wednesday claimed that they have narrowed the location of missing Malaysia Airline flight MH370 to just a fraction of the ocean search area previously explored by Australian, Malaysian and Chinese authorities, China's Xinhua news agency reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The vile reign of a serial rapist in Canada
|Mon
|Campbellford
|1
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC