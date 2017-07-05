MH370: Aussie scientists claim to have further narrowed location

A Boeing 777 flaperon, cut down to match the one from MH370 found on Reunion island off the coast of Africa in 2015, is lowered into water to discover its drift characteristics by CSIRO in Tasmania, Australia in this handout image taken March 23, 2017. - Reuters CANBERRA: An Australian research team on Wednesday claimed that they have narrowed the location of missing Malaysia Airline flight MH370 to just a fraction of the ocean search area previously explored by Australian, Malaysian and Chinese authorities, China's Xinhua news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.