Mercedes on track for another record year

Kuala Lumpur: Mercedes-Benz Malaysia Sdn Bhd expects the second half of 2017 to remain positive and is optimistic of being on track for yet another record year. MBM President/Chief Executive Officer, Dr Claus Weidner, said MBM rounded up the first half of 2017 with a solid performance across-the-board, with sales of 5,913 units, driven by strong demand for the locally-produced Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

