Malaysians Spend RM6.8 Billion On Smartphones In 2016-17

Last update: 06/07/2017 KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 --Malaysian consumers bought around RM6.8 billion worth of smartphones last year, according to Germany's largest market research organisation, GfK. GfK's Point of Sales Tracking figure showed a significant sale increase from RM5.4 billion in 2015, with the biggest spike contributed by mid-range model smartphones priced between RM900 to RM1,050, its Southeast Asia managing director Stanley Kee said in a statement.

