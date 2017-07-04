Malaysians in Qatar staying positive ...

Malaysians in Qatar staying positive despite blockade

1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

PETALING JAYA: Despite the uncertainties surrounding the blockade on Qatar by its neighbours, many Malaysians are heading back to the country after their Hari Raya holidays. Malaysians who are working in Qatar are optimistic that there will be a positive resolution once the extended deadline for the oil-rich Middle East nation to respond to the demands of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain, expires.

Chicago, IL

