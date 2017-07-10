Malaysia targets illegal migrant work...

Malaysia targets illegal migrant workers for arrest

Thursday Read more: Bangkok Post

More than 2,000 illegal migrant workers in Malaysia are facing deportation amidst one of the largest crackdowns in recent years, with campaigners concerned this has forced immigrants into hiding and increased the risk of human trafficking. Malaysia relies heavily on migrant workers from countries including Indonesia, Bangladesh and Nepal for jobs shunned by the locals such as those on plantations and in construction.

Chicago, IL

