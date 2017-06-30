Malaysia: Sarawak rabies outbreak claims lives of two young siblings, aged four and six

KUCHING: Two young siblings infected by rabies following an outbreak at Kampung Paon, Sungai Rimu, Serian, passed away within minutes of each other today. The chidren, a four-year-old boy and his six-year-old sister, died at 1.43pm and 1.46 PM respectively, at the Sarawak General Hospital.

