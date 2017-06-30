Malaysia Requests Interpretation Of ICJ's Pulau Batu Puteh Judgement

By Suriati Sidek Ahmad KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 -- Malaysia has filed an application requesting interpretation of the judgement delivered by the International Court of Justice on May 23, 2008 over Pedra Branca/Pulau Batu Puteh and South Ledge. This was disclosed by the Hague-based ICJ in a press release dated June 30, 2017.

