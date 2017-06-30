Malaysia hit by first rabies deaths i...

Malaysia hit by first rabies deaths in almost 20 years

Malaysia's Director General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah says the cases were the first rabies-related deaths in the country in almost 20 years. KUALA LUMPUR: Two Malaysian children have died after contracting rabies, the country's first such deaths in almost two decades, as authorities battle a rare outbreak of the disease, officials said on Wednesday .

