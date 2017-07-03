Indian tourist falls to his death fro...

Indian tourist falls to his death from Sabah hotel

2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

KOTA KINABALU: A 25-year-old Indian tourist fell to his death from the 12th floor of a hotel here on Monday afternoon. The man, who was in the country for a holiday with his foster family, fell from the window and landed on the fifth floor at about 2.45pm.

Chicago, IL

