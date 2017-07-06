Illegal workers urged to surrender or...

Illegal workers urged to surrender or face fine and jail

The Star Online

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign workers who failed to apply for the E-Card have been urged to surrender or risk being fined and jailed. Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said those who surrendered would only be charged a penalty of RM400 instead of paying up to RM5,000 if they were caught by the authorities.

Chicago, IL

