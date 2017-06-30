Illegal Immigrants: Malaysia detains ...

Illegal Immigrants: Malaysia detains 329 Bangladeshis

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Malaysian immigration department detained 329 Bangladeshis from different states of the country during a drive against illegal immigrants, says a local newspaper. The department began the drive after the deadline to apply for the temporary Enforcement Card expired at midnight on Friday, The Malay Mail Online reported yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,786 • Total comments across all topics: 282,165,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC