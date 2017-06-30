Illegal Immigrants: Malaysia detains 329 Bangladeshis
Malaysian immigration department detained 329 Bangladeshis from different states of the country during a drive against illegal immigrants, says a local newspaper. The department began the drive after the deadline to apply for the temporary Enforcement Card expired at midnight on Friday, The Malay Mail Online reported yesterday.
