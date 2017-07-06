Huawei Y7 Prime Debuts At RM999 Tomorrow

Huawei Y7 Prime Debuts At RM999 Tomorrow

14 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Last update: 06/07/2017 KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 -- Huawei's latest model, Y7 Prime will debut at RM999 tomorrow, targeting Malaysians who look for simplicity and functionality in one big package. A'The premium range of Huawei smartphones have been performing tremendously in Malaysia and we are very encouraged by the strong support received here," said Deputy Country Director Business Group, Huawei Technologies Malaysia, Matthew Ng.

