Filipino charged with having fake MyKad

Mirang Otong Salasain, who was brought before Subordinate Court Registrar Rita Kunsoi, is accused of having the fake document at 5.14pm on June 14 at Gate A7 in the Kota Kinabalu International Airport. However, no plea was taken from Mirang on the charge framed under Section 25 of the National Registration Regulations which carries a jail term of up to three years or fine on conviction.

