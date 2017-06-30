Filipino charged with having fake MyKad
Mirang Otong Salasain, who was brought before Subordinate Court Registrar Rita Kunsoi, is accused of having the fake document at 5.14pm on June 14 at Gate A7 in the Kota Kinabalu International Airport. However, no plea was taken from Mirang on the charge framed under Section 25 of the National Registration Regulations which carries a jail term of up to three years or fine on conviction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC