Dutch to Try Suspects in '14 Downing of Malaysia Airlines Jet Over Ukraine

An international team of prosecutors investigating the downing of a civilian airliner over Ukraine three years ago has decided to try the suspects in a Dutch court, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. The group concluded last year that the powerful surface-to-air missile system used to shoot down the airplane - killing all 298 people aboard Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 bound for Kuala Lumpur, the Malaysian capital, from Amsterdam - came from Russian territory and was returned to Russia after afterward.

