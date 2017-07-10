Cop impersonator arrested

Cop impersonator arrested

Kota Kinabalu: A man was picked up for questioning after he allegedly impersonated as a policeman and demanded RM100 from another in front of Masjid Jamek in Kg. Likas, here, on Tuesday.

