Contractor pleads not guilty to cheat...

Contractor pleads not guilty to cheating govt of RM19,800

2 hrs ago

KOTA KINABALU: A contractor has claimed trial to cheating the Government of RM19,800 for repair works that were never carried out at a training centre. Kaslan Jiman, 46, pleaded not guilty after he was charged under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 at the Special Anti-Corruption Court here on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

