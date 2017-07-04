Contractor pleads not guilty to cheating govt of RM19,800
KOTA KINABALU: A contractor has claimed trial to cheating the Government of RM19,800 for repair works that were never carried out at a training centre. Kaslan Jiman, 46, pleaded not guilty after he was charged under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 at the Special Anti-Corruption Court here on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The vile reign of a serial rapist in Canada
|19 hr
|Campbellford
|1
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC