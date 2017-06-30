Commentary: The dark underbelly of Malaysia's looming general elections
Prime Minister Najib Razak has sounded the war drums for Malaysia's general elections and is poised to win. But recent disturbing political moves belie the shiny faA ade of his forward-looking agenda, argues Malaysia political commentator Lee Hwok Aun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The vile reign of a serial rapist in Canada
|19 hr
|Campbellford
|1
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC