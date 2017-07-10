Check data first before shooting, Pak...

Check data first before shooting, Pakar chief told

Kota Kinabalu: Parti Bersatu Sabah Vice President Datuk Daniel Kinsik said the Federal Government never stops providing grants to develop the energy sector in Sabah where RM2.3 billion has been allocated to improve power supplies in the state. The allocation has been dispersed to fund existing projects on the ground, he said in response to a statement by Pakar President Datuk Henrynus Amin who had accused acting PBS president Datuk Dr Maximus Ongkili's recent announcement to improve Sabah's quality of power as just a polls gimmick.

Chicago, IL

