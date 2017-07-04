Body fished out of Klang River
KUALA LUMPUR: A man's body was fished out from the Klang River by the Fire and Rescue Department early on Tuesday morning. A spokesperson from the department said they were called in by the police at around 7am to assist in retrieving the body.
