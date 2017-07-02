Baby girl found abandoned at hospital...

Baby girl found abandoned at hospital in Taiping

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: The Star Online

IPOH: A baby girl was found abandoned at the lobby of a hospital in Taiping near here last Friday night. Taiping OCPD Asst Comm Harrith Kam Abdullah said the security guard told police that he found the baby on a chair at the Taiping Hospital polyclinic at around 9.30pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,230 • Total comments across all topics: 282,175,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC