An elderly couple were trapped for over a day in a Malaysian elevator

2 hrs ago

An elderly couple were stuck in a shopping center elevator for over 24 hours on Friday in the north-western Malaysian state of Ipoh, local media reported on Monday. The district police officer in charge, Sum Chang Keong, confirmed to dpa that a family member of the couple, who are aged 74 and 70, lodged a police report over the incident.

Chicago, IL

