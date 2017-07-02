All on track for launch of MRT phase two

PETALING JAYA: Everything is already in place with only two weeks to the full opening of the Sungai Buloh-Kajang MRT line, the first among the three-line Klang Valley MRT system. Prasarana Malaysia Bhd is ready to deploy its fleet of dedicated MRT feeder buses - 300 of them - to serve commuters living around the line that is expected to attract at least 400,000 commuters daily.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.