All on track for launch of MRT phase two

All on track for launch of MRT phase two

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

PETALING JAYA: Everything is already in place with only two weeks to the full opening of the Sungai Buloh-Kajang MRT line, the first among the three-line Klang Valley MRT system. Prasarana Malaysia Bhd is ready to deploy its fleet of dedicated MRT feeder buses - 300 of them - to serve commuters living around the line that is expected to attract at least 400,000 commuters daily.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,219 • Total comments across all topics: 282,191,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC