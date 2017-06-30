AirAsia flight turned back to Austral...

AirAsia flight turned back to Australia after suspected bird strike

Another AirAsia X flight has been turned back after take-off from Australia following a suspected bird strike, with passengers reporting hearing bangs and seeing sparks coming from an engine before the plane landed again safely. Flight D7207 took from the Gold Coast bound for Malaysia at 10.50pm on Monday night .

Chicago, IL

