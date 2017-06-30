Aidilfitri Celebrations Reflect Malay...

Aidilfitri Celebrations Reflect Malaysian Culture - Nazri

Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

PADANG RENGAS, July 3 -- The Aidilfitri celebration in this country is one way foreign tourists get to view Malaysian culture, said Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz. At the same time, he said, it also fostered harmonious relations between the diverse races in the country, thus promoting prosperity and happiness.

Chicago, IL

