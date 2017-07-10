4 escape unhurt as man drives car against traffic

Kota Kinabalu: Four motorists, aged between 21 and 43, escaped unscathed when a man drove his Isuzu D-Max car against the traffic and crashed into their vehicles parked at the side of the Kota Kinabalu International Airport's Level 1 here, on Wednesday. The 50-year-old man who was with his 42-year-old wife also escaped unhurt in the 8.15m mishap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.