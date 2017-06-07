Zhang arrested in Indonesia and escorted back to China
PETALING JAYA: Self-proclaimed "future richest man in the world" Zhang Jian was arrested in Indonesia and escorted back to China where he will face legal action. Zhang, whose real name is Song Miqiu, is believed to be the mastermind behind several get-rich-quick schemes in China, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.
