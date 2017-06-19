Woman's terror ride ends in suspects ...

Woman's terror ride ends in suspects being nabbed

Kota Kinabalu: A woman was rescued and the culprits nabbed an hour after they intercepted and hijacked the car with her inside at the Bunga Raya Roundabout along Jalan Tun Fuad Stephen, here, on Sunday. The incident took place as the woman and three male friends were returning from sahur at Likas Bay at about 3.20am in two separate cars, a Proton Saga and a Perodua Viva.

