Wisma Putra: No Malaysians involved in Newcastle car crash
Six people, including three children, were reportedly injured after a car mounted a pavement outside a sports centre at Westgate Road and crashed into pedestrians. The Foreign Ministry has advised Malaysians residing around the affected area to remain vigilant and follow instructions by the local authorities.
