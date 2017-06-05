Winning The Hearts Of Voters In Pujut By-Election

By Abdul Aziz Harun KUCHING, June 8 -- With nomination less than a fortnight away for the Pujut state by-election scheduled for July 4, talk is rife whether the ruling Sarawak Barisan Nasional will be able to recapture the seat from the DAP. It must be remembered that Pujut, one of the three state seats in the very much urban Miri parliamentary constituency in north-eastern Sarawak, was won by the Sarawak United People's Party of the BN in the state election in 2006 after the seat was created in a re-delineation of electoral boundaries a year earlier.

