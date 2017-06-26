Why didn't that AirAsia plane land immediately, instead of going back to Perth?
There are so many things that are wrong about yesterday's incident involving an AirAsia X A330 trying to fly from Perth to Kuala Lumpur that it is possible Australia's air safety regulator, the Civil Aviation Safety Authority , and incident investigator, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau , could be forced to haul the Malaysian carrier into line. The twin-engine wide-body Airbus began to shake violently after a fan blade broke apart and flew, according to the commentary from the flight's captain, into the core of the engine.
