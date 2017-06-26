Why didn't that AirAsia plane land im...

Why didn't that AirAsia plane land immediately, instead of going back to Perth?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Crikey

There are so many things that are wrong about yesterday's incident involving an AirAsia X A330 trying to fly from Perth to Kuala Lumpur that it is possible Australia's air safety regulator, the Civil Aviation Safety Authority , and incident investigator, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau , could be forced to haul the Malaysian carrier into line. The twin-engine wide-body Airbus began to shake violently after a fan blade broke apart and flew, according to the commentary from the flight's captain, into the core of the engine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crikey.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,421 • Total comments across all topics: 282,035,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC