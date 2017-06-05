Watsons removes 'racist' ad after uproar

Kuala Lumpur: Pharmacy chain Watsons Malaysia has removed a star-studded video of its Legenda Cun campaign for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, following public uproar over its use of blackface and allegedly sexist theme. According to the chain, the video was referring to the folktale of Dayang Senandung who was born cursed with black skin, and was shot to highlight the legend and its moral values of inner beauty and that true love exists.

