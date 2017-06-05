Watsons removes 'racist' ad after uproar

Watsons removes 'racist' ad after uproar

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Express

Kuala Lumpur: Pharmacy chain Watsons Malaysia has removed a star-studded video of its Legenda Cun campaign for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, following public uproar over its use of blackface and allegedly sexist theme. According to the chain, the video was referring to the folktale of Dayang Senandung who was born cursed with black skin, and was shot to highlight the legend and its moral values of inner beauty and that true love exists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,119 • Total comments across all topics: 281,611,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC