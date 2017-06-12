[WATCH] Malaysian housewife turns liv...

[WATCH] Malaysian housewife turns living legend

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Maznah Unyan, 49, remembers the first time she set foot in Kuala Lumpur, it was the furthest she had ever been away from her orang asli village in Pulau Carey, Klang. She brought along with her a suitcase full of pouches, bookmarks, and other traditional hand-woven products she and the Mah Meri women in her small village of 500 people had made to sell at a bazaar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,338 • Total comments across all topics: 281,781,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC