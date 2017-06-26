Video of church band playing Raya song goes viral
PETALING JAYA: A video of a Catholic church band in Keningau, Sabah playing a popular Hari Raya song after Sunday mass has gone viral. The 27-second video posted on Facebook on Sunday, the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, shows the church band of the Holy Family Pilgrimage Centre Nulu Sosopon playing an instrumental version of Suasana Hari Raya while several altar boys remove candles from the altar.
