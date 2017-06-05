Vaiko denied entry into Malaysia for alleged LTTE links
He was stopped at the Kuala Lumpur Airport and questioned for several hours on his alleged links with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam . Vaiko was invited by Malaysian state Penang's Deputy Chief Minister Ramasamy Palanisamy to attend his daughter's wedding on June 10. Airport authorities stated that Vaiko is a member of LTTE.
