US moves to recover stolen 1MDB funds; Malaysia govt replies

File photo of a construction worker in front of a 1Malaysia Development Berhad billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. WASHINGTON: US authorities on Thursday moved to seize another US$540 million in assets allegedly stolen in Malaysia's multibillion-dollar 1MDB fraud and used to fund extravagant spending, the Justice Department announced.

