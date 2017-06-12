US files complaint seeking to recover stolen 1MDB funds; Malaysia govt replies

File photo of a construction worker in front of a 1Malaysia Development Berhad billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department on Thursday announced the filing of complaints to recover about US$540 million it says was stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, the latest legal action tied to alleged money laundering at the sovereign wealth fund.

