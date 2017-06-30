UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Lotte Chemical Titan to relaunch IPO at lower price - sources

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 Malaysia's Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Sdn Bhd will relaunch its initial public offering on Monday at a lower price than initially targeted due to weak investor appetite, three sources familiar with the deal said. The IPO, set to be Malaysia's biggest in five years, will likely be launched at 6.50 ringgit per share, raising 4.81 billion ringgit , the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the process is private.

