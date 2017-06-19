UNICEF greets to handle sexual crimes against children
KUALA LUMPUR_ 24 June 2017: United Nations International Children's Fund Malaysia welcomed on Friday the launching of a special court for sexual crimes against children and the 'Permata Room', for the comfort of child witnesses, state-run news agency Bernama reported. UNICEF Malaysia representative Marianne Clark-Hattingh said in a statement that the launch of the special court was a tangible step towards setting up the systems and structures necessary for protecting the child victims of sexual crimes.
